BJYM blocks Talasani, Mahmood Ali convoy

HYDERABAD: Demanding that employment notifications be issued, scores of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers attempted to obstruct the convoy of Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav at Saidabad on Friday.

The police arrested them after clearing the way for the ministers. The BJYM has also demanded that the State government implement the Unemployment Allowance Scheme and pay “arrears of 33 months”. Taking the protest to the next level, one of the BJYM activists climbed on to the car bonnet in which Talasani Srinivas was travelling. Security personnel and Saidabad police pulled him down prevented other protesters from blocking the road.

Meanwhile, the police booked cases against protesters under Section 143 (unlawful assembly), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 r/w 149 of IPC (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and Section 7 (1) of Criminal Law Amendment Act. Five of the arrested persons were sent to judicial remand.

