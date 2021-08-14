STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GRMB, KRMB to miss deadline set by Centre

Krishna river.

Representational Image (File photo| EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The river management boards, GRMB and KRMB are all set to miss the first timeline of August 14 set by the Jal Shakti Ministry to put in place an organisational structure for the implementation of the gazette notification issued by the Ministry.  

As per the notification issued by the Union Ministry on July 15 “the GRMB/KRMB shall approve and put in place an appropriate organisational structure to perform the functions mandated by this notification within 30 days from the date of publication and shall endeavour to appoint in all categories of posts, officers serving in the Central government."

Though the Boards conducted two meetings in the last one month, the Telangana officials skipped both the meetings. The AP officials who attended the meeting said that they had to seek some clarifications from the Centre on their grievances.

Hence there is no progress in the matter. According to sources, the KRMB recently asked the Ministry to spare three Chief Engineers from Central Water Commission for the Board. But the Ministry is yet to respond to its request. There is a shortage of CEs in the Commission. The Godavari River Management Board too require three CEs. “As far as organisational structure is considered, the progress so far is that the KRMB wants three engineers. That’s all,” said a KRMB official.

