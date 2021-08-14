STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials fail to curb rising cases in Hanamkonda district

Sources claim that the officials are also misrepresenting the number of cases reported in the district to avoid public backlash.

covid testing

Representational image (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Despite the rise of Covid-19 cases in Hanamkonda district, the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) isn’t taking preventive measures to control the worsening situation. Sources claim that the officials are also misrepresenting the number of cases reported in the district to avoid public backlash.

Recently, the Geesukonda mandal gram panchayat unanimously voted for partial lockdown in view of the rising Covid cases. According to sources, about 200 cases are being reported daily from the past week, but officials are only reporting about 30 to 60 cases. On Friday, Hanamkonda reported 41 cases, according to the bulletin by the State Health Department. 

According to the DM&HO officials, about 6,000 Rapid Antigen Tests are conducted at Public Health Centres, while 150 to 200 RT-PCR tests are conducted regularly in MGM Hospital, Warangal. About 125 Covid-positive patients are undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital, while 25 more were admitted on Friday.

The district administration hasn’t been following High Court’s directives and several huge gatherings were allowed in August.When contacted, Hanamkonda DM&HO Dr K Lalitha Devi wasn’t available for comments.

TS records 427 cases, two deaths

Telangana reported 427 cases of Covid-19 on Friday, while 87,509 tests were conducted. With the recovery of 609 individuals, the State’s active cases have fallen to 7,812. The State also saw two deaths taking the toll to 3,838. The highest caseload came in from GHMC limits with 68 cases, followed by 43 in Karimnagar and 41 in Hanamkonda

