Podu ryots to hold protests

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Two days after podu farmers belonging to Yellannanagar village were released from prison, the ryots have decided to intensify protests. On August 16 and 17, the farmers will organise protests and lay siege to the houses of all MLAs and Ministers, in those districts where podu ryots have been facing issues.

Speaking to the media, New Democracy party State joint secretary Potu Ranga Rao and AIKMS leader K Ranga Reddy alleged that the government is, without any reason, delaying the implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006.