Krishna river Board report ‘exposes’ Andhra’s excess works: Telangana official

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A senior official from the Telangana Irrigation Department said the Krishna River Management Board’s (KRMB) report based on its findings at RLIS (Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme) had exposed the construction activities at the site. The official told Express: “The KRMB report clearly says that AP has taken up RLIS works much in excess of what is required for preparation of DPR. Overall, the report exposed the construction activities at the RLIS site. We can say that the report is truly a factual report without any distortions or hiding the activities that have taken place at the site.”

The report also noted specific excavations on the site. “It was, however, observed that a ledge of about 15 m has been kept un-excavated between forebay and approach channel to prevent the entry of water into excavated area of the forebay. A major portion of forebay, with the full length of 237 m and its width, has been excavated to varying depths.

“Full length of 250 m and width of 40 m of pump house pit has been excavated up to about EL 730 ft. Ten number of tunnels out of a total of 12 have been excavated for erection of 5 m diameter pipeline (delivery main). The excavation of tunnels for a short length of reportedly about 35-50 m has been carried out. “The delivery cistern has been excavated to its full length and width”, the report stated.