Rakhi makers of Telangana's Sircilla buckle up for Raksha Bandhan

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: As this year’s Raksha Bandhan is right around the corner, rakhi makers in Rajanna-Sircilla district have swung into action and are going all out to manufacture ravishing and attractive rakhis that serve as a sign of caring and protection. Since Sircilla is renowned for its handloom and powerloom units that manufacture top quality garments, the local rakhi makers have also taken it upon themselves to make stellar rakhis that celebrate siblinghood.

Meanwhile, a man and his son-in-law, who run a cottage industry, have now become a local sensation as they are producing thousands of rakhis for the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and are exporting the same to various districts across Telangana and also to the city of Mumbai. Though they have been manufacturing rakhis for the past couple of years, the duo’s designs gained widespread popularity recently, after which they opened another branch of the cottage industry, apart from the one in Lingannapet under Chandurthi mandal, in Sircilla town.

“Initially, I owned a kirana shop. A few years back, my uncle came up with the idea of establishing a cottage industry that manufactures rakhis. Intrigued by this idea, I joined him. Thanks to all the good lucks, we are able to provide employment to as many as 50 persons at the unit now,” says Avaduta Srihari. His uncle Alvala Narsaiah had previously worked at a textile industry in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. During his days there, Narsaiah noticed several families running small cottage industries, out of their homes itself, and manufacturing very beautiful rakhis.

He started studying this concept, took it along with him to Sircilla and established a unit here. They also started hunting for better designs that would attract more customers. Gradually, their businesses improved and the duo started exporting rakhis to other districts such as Nizamabad, Siddipet, Adilabad, Warangal and Karimnagar. Their works for the Raksha Bandhan start at least four months prior to the day. According to the duo, they purchase raw materials from Mumbai and Solapur in Maharashtra.

“We are proud to say that made-in-Sircilla rakhis are now high in demand and if the State government gives adequate support, more locals will come forward and establish cottage industries, which would help provide employment opportunities to youngsters,” points out Narsaiah.