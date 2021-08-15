STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 2,000 crore for Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad: Telangana Finance Minister

Finance Minister T Harish Rao urged people not to be “swept away” by the allegations of the BJP and some unions about Dalit Bandhu this time.

Published: 15th August 2021 08:18 AM

SC families are observing those who are going to court and filing cases against the Dalit Bandhu scheme, said Finance Minister Harish Rao in Karimnagar.

SC families are observing those who are going to court and filing cases against the Dalit Bandhu scheme, said Finance Minister Harish Rao in Karimnagar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said Rs 2,000 crore had been allocated for the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad. This would benefit 20,000 families in the Assembly constituency, he said. Addressing the media, Harish and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar stressed that the Rythu Bandhu scheme had also been launched in Huzurabad. 

Recollecting the “false progaganda” around the Rythu Bandhu scheme by the BJP and Congress, Harish urged people not to be “swept away” by the allegations of the BJP and some unions about Dalit Bandhu this time. Harish pointed out that even during the pandemic, Rythu Bandhu assistance had distributed to farmers. If the BJP indeed had affection for SCs, the party should bring Rs 10 lakh crore for implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme, he suggested. 

Finance Minister Harish Rao arrives for a review meeting in Karimnagar on Saturday

The Finance Minister alleged that some people were seeking to stall the Dalit Bandhu by filing a petition in High Court. “SC families are observing these litigants closely and it will soon be discovered as to who is behind the conspiracy,” Harish said. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s meeting would be held on August 16, from 2 pm-4 pm, he stated. 

Cheques for 15 beneficiaries
Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said the Dalit Bandhu would be implemented as a pilot project in Huzurabad. During the launch on August 16, the Chief Minister will hand over cheques to 15 beneficiaries. Somesh Kumar, along with SC Development Principal Secretary Rahul Bojja and Collector RV Karnan addressed a press meet in Karimnagar on Saturday.  Every eligible SC family will get Rs10 lakh financial assistance from the government. To ensure implementation without any flaws, committees will be constituted, Somesh Kumar revealed. 

