Telangana doctor charges for C-section operations, suspended

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nalgonda district District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr A Kondal Rao on Saturday has suspended a doctor and supporting staff of Kamala Nehru Hospital, Nagarjunasagar, over the allegations of charging patients for C-section operations.

It was alleged that a doctor demanded Rs 5,000 for an operation. The extortion of money from the families of pregnant women has been continuing for several months now. Speaking to the media, a family member of a woman who gave birth in Kamala Nehru Hospital said that some of the medical staff — including a doctor — have been demanding money to perform C-section operation. She said that she had spent some `8,000 on the doctor and other medical staff. She alleged that the doctors were refusing to undertake deliveries, if unpaid.