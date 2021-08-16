STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government begins waiver of loans of 6 lakh farmers

The waiver is extended to 6,06,811 farmers across Telangana, who have availed crop loans ranging between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000. 

Published: 16th August 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said between 2014 and 2018, the government had waived off loans amounting to Rs 16,144 crore.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said between 2014 and 2018, the government had waived off loans amounting to Rs 16,144 crore. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that the State government initiated a trial run for the waiver of farm loans to the tune of Rs 2,005 crore on the occasion of Independence Day on Sunday, August 15, 2021. The actual crop loan waiver would begin on Monday.  

The waiver is extended to 6,06,811 farmers across Telangana, who have availed crop loans ranging between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000. 

In a statement to the media, the Minister said that as part of the trial run on Sunday, loans between Rs 25,000 and Rs 25,100 were waived off. On Monday, loans above Rs 25,000 would be waived off and on Tuesday, those above Rs 26,000 would be waived off. Progressively, all the loans would be waived off by August 30. 

He also said that between 2014 and 2018, the government had waived off loans amounting to Rs 16,144 crore and that 2.96 lakh farmers, who had availed loans under Rs 25,000, received the loan waiver amounting to Rs 408.38 crore since 2018.

Loans to be waived off by August 30
As part of the trial run on Sunday, loans between Rs 25,000 and Rs 25,100 were waived off. On Monday, loans above Rs 25,000 would be waived off and on Tuesday, those above Rs 26,000 would be waived off. Progressively, all the loans would be waived off by August 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telengana loans Telangana farmers Farmers loans waiver Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy Independence Day Telangana
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp