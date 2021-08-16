Telangana government begins waiver of loans of 6 lakh farmers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that the State government initiated a trial run for the waiver of farm loans to the tune of Rs 2,005 crore on the occasion of Independence Day on Sunday, August 15, 2021. The actual crop loan waiver would begin on Monday.

The waiver is extended to 6,06,811 farmers across Telangana, who have availed crop loans ranging between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000.

In a statement to the media, the Minister said that as part of the trial run on Sunday, loans between Rs 25,000 and Rs 25,100 were waived off. On Monday, loans above Rs 25,000 would be waived off and on Tuesday, those above Rs 26,000 would be waived off. Progressively, all the loans would be waived off by August 30.

He also said that between 2014 and 2018, the government had waived off loans amounting to Rs 16,144 crore and that 2.96 lakh farmers, who had availed loans under Rs 25,000, received the loan waiver amounting to Rs 408.38 crore since 2018.

Loans to be waived off by August 30

