After dry spell, monsoon makes a comeback in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Southwest monsoon gaining momentum after a dry spell in the last couple of weeks, several parts of the State have been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall since Sunday.On Monday, districts like Khammam, Mancherial, Kumarambheem-Asifabad, Mulugu, Adilabad and Mahabubabad witnessed moderate rainfall.

Parts of Hyderabad too reported light rainfall. As of 6 pm, Tirumalayapalem in Khammam recorded the highest rainfall of 55.8 mm, followed by Kotapally in Mancherial (54.5 mm) and Bejjur in Asifabad (52.3 mm).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic circulation over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coast, extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, persists. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to form over the region in the next 24 hours.

The weather warning states that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in different parts of the State over the next three days. For Hyderabad, cloudy sky, light rainfall and thundershowers have been forecast.

In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 109.6 mm was recorded at Koratla in Jagtial. Highest temperature of 35.8 degree Celsius was recorded at Yadagirigutta and lowest temperature of 20.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Vatwarlapally.