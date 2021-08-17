STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi wants govt to communicate with Taliban

Meanwhile, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao also took to Twitter and said that the visuals from Afghanistan were truly disturbing.

Published: 17th August 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the deepening crisis in Afghanistan, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said “whether or not India recognises Taliban, government will have to open channels of communication” with the hardline organisation that took over the war-torn nation.In a thread of three tweets, Owaisi said that it was not something that happened “out of the blue”. “As usual Narendraji’s govt seems to be out of its depth. It starts acting only when a crisis is at the doorstep,” he tweeted.

“US withdrawal from #Afghanistan was inevitable. As early as 2013, I’d advised govt to open diplomatic channels with #Taliban to secure our strategic interests. We’ve made $3 billion in investments in Afghanistan. But no one paid heed & now what’ll the govt do? In 2019, I reiterated my concerns regarding the unavoidable truth about #Afghanistan. 

While Pakistan, US & Taliban were holding talks in Moscow, @PMOIndia was counting the number of times he hugged Trump. We still don’t know what govt’s Afghanistan policy is. Whether or not India recognises Taliban, govt will have to open channels of communication. This isn’t something that’s out of the blue. As usual Narendraji’s govt seems to be out of its depth. It starts acting only when a crisis is at the doorstep (sic),” he said.

What’s UN doing, asks KTR

Meanwhile, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao also took to Twitter and said that the visuals from Afghanistan were truly disturbing. “Where is the UN? Aren’t you @UN supposed to intervene when situations become horrendous!! Truly disturbing visuals from #AfganistanCrisis #StayStrongAfghanistan (sic),” he tweeted.

