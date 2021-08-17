STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KRMB meet to go over Andhra Pradesh-Telangana water sharing

Telangana Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar has already requested the KRMB for a 50:50 ad hoc water sharing ratio between the two States for the year 2021-22.

Published: 17th August 2021 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river.

Representational Image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting scheduled to be held on August 27 will discuss the working arrangement for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana’s sharing of the river water for the current water year.

Telangana Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar has already requested the KRMB for a 50:50 ad hoc water sharing ratio between the two States for the year 2021-22.

“In the meeting conducted by Additional Secretary of Minister for Water Resources in Delhi in June, 2015, it was decided that AP would get 512.04 tmcft and TS 298.96 tmcft. In the subsequent meetings of the KRMB held in 2017 and 2018, the States’ water sharing ratio was decided at 66:34, excluding its utilisation under minor irrigation, diversion of Godavari waters and evaporation losses. Now, TS has requested for a 50:50 ratio,” the agenda item of the KRMB stated. Besides this, 13 other items were included in the agenda.

The agenda also included the diversion of Godavari water by Andhra Pradesh. Telangana raised the issue with the KRMB and Ministry of Water Resources, seeking an additional share of 45 tmcft for the State in the Krishna, subsequent to the clearance of the Polavaram project by the Central Water Commission, as per the terms of the Bachawat Tribunal Award.

The other items on the agenda are: filling up of vacant posts, providing adequate funds to the Board, carry over of non-utilised share of water by Telangana to the next water year, utilisation of water during surplus years, regulation of surplus water during the monsoon, jurisdiction of the Board, power generation issues, minor irrigation projects and shifting of the KRMB office from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam.

Organisational structure 

In another letter, the KRMB wanted both the States to furnish their views on the organisational structure of the Board, as per the gazette notification issued by the Jal Shakti Ministry. Meanwhile, in a letter to the KRMB Chairman, Telangana engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar requested the Board to provide a copy of the detailed project report (DPR) of Rayalaseema Lift Scheme at the earliest to Telangana so that it could offer its views. The AP has already submitted the DPR to the KRMB.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna river Andhra Pradesh Telangana
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp