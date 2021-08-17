STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mynampally remarks against Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar fuel saffron rage

BJYM State president Bhanu Prakash alleged that they were attacked by TRS leaders in the presence of Neredmet police.

Published: 17th August 2021 08:41 AM

BJP workers burn the effigy of TRS MLA M Hanumantha Rao at Neredmet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mild tension prevailed in Malkajgiri Assembly constituency as BJP and TRS workers clashed near Neredmet police station. This was following the row over the attack on BJP Corporator Sravan Vurapally on Independence Day and Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao’s comments against BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. 

The BJP’s bandh call in Malkajgiri constituency met with a mixed response. To prevent untoward incidents, police preventively detained some of the BJP workers in Malkajgiri area. BJP supporters staged protests and burned Hanumantha Rao’s effigy at various parts of the State.Speaking to the media, BJP OBC Morcha State president Ale Bhaskar Raaj said BCs were discriminated against by “Raos” in the TRS government. He opined that Hanumantha Rao’s abusive comments targeted not just Bandi Sanjay but the whole BC community. 

BJYM State president Bhanu Prakash alleged that they were attacked by TRS leaders in the presence of Neredmet police.  “As the police could not control the attack on us, we demand that they give us free hand to implement law and order. We would have been killed if our karyakartas were not here,” Bhanu Prakash said. He alleged that after learning about their arrest, “Mynampally Gundas” attacked them on the premises of the police station. However, police refuted Bhanu Prakash’s allegations. 

Take MLA to task: BJP leaders to KCR
Adilabad: BJP leaders burnt an effigy of Malkajgiri TRS  MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao in the district headquarters over his alleged derogatory remarks against party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. They demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao take him and his supporters to task

