STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana govt needs Rs 1.7 L crore for Dalit Bandhu, says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

TS to allocate Rs 30K-40K cr in the next three to four State Budgets; CM seeks intellectuals’ support for implementation of the scheme

Published: 17th August 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greets a Dalit Bandhu beneficiary during the public meeting in Huzurabad, on Monday

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greets a Dalit Bandhu beneficiary during the public meeting in Huzurabad, on Monday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  After formally launching the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad segment on Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said about Rs 30,000-40,000 crore would be allocated in the State Budget every year for the next three to four years to cover all the SC families in the State under the scheme.

Addressing a gathering in Shalapally village of Huzurabad on Monday, the CM stated that there were 17 lakh SC families which constituted a population of around 70 lakh in the State, Rao said that Rs 1.7 lakh crore was required by the government if Dalit Bandhu was extended to all these SC families in TS. 

Rao said Dalit Bandhu was not a scheme but a ‘movement,’ like the separate Telangana movement. He said Dalit Bandhu committees would be constituted from village to State level with one lakh SCs for supervising the implementation of the flagship scheme. Besides, around 25,000 public representatives belonging to SC communities would be involved. “A strong force of 1.25 lakh people will monitor the scheme,” Rao said.

Meanwhile, Rao called upon intellectuals, writers and others from SC communities to cooperate for the successful implementation of the scheme. He said seminars would be conducted with them on the matter.

“When the government sanctioned Rs 11,000 crore for the sheep distribution scheme for Yadavas, the SCs never objected to it. When the government started Rythu Bandhu, SCs never opposed it. They only wanted the government to support them too. Now, all sections of the society should support the Dalit Bandhu scheme to uplift the SCs financially,” the Chief Minister said. He recalled that an SC was made Siddipet market committee chairman some 25 years ago.

As there was criticism from Opposition parties that no SC officer was employed in the CMO, Rao declared in the public meeting that SC Development Department secretary Rahul Bojja would be transferred and would be posted as secretary to the CM. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana government Dalit Bandhu
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp