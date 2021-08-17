Telangana’s Fever Hospital reports 30 dengue cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recording a slight increase in the number of patients suffering from dengue, Telangana’s Fever Hospital has reported upto 30 confirmed cases in the first fortnight of August. According to the Superintendent of the Hospital Dr K Shankar, these cases have been on the milder side, with no requirement for more advanced treatments like platelet transfusion.“We have seen a slight increase in the number of cases this week. While they are not severe in nature, all precautions are being taken. As for malaria, only less than 10 cases were reported,” he added.

However, the situation appears grim in private hospitals, with requests for blood donors flooding in to meet the need for platelet transfusion. Several groups that encourage blood donations and coordinate between patients and donors have been lately sending out more platelet requests. Another growing concern amongst doctors is the issue of co-infection, i.e., both Covid-19 and vector-borne diseases attacking patients at the same time.