By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Metal idols were stolen from Ramalayam at Railway Colony, Kaghaznagar town in Kumarmbheem Asifabad district on Monday night.

The priest, who came to the temple on Tuesday morning to offer prayers found the doors open and idols missing.

He, along with colony resident, informed the police about the theft. The police visited the spot with a sniffer dog and collected clues. This is not the first incidence of theft at a temple in the town.