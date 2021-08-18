IMD issues flash flood alert as heavy rains lash Telangana districts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD: With Southwest monsoon becoming active, heavy rains have been lashing several parts of the State since Monday night. As a result normal life was disrupted in many district on Tuesday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Khammam and Kumarambheem-Asifabad and at isolated places in Mancherial district.

According to weather data provided by the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Sirupur in Asifabad recorded the highest rainfall of 138 mm the previous night, followed by Mothey in Suryapet (89.5 mm), Chinthakani (88.5 mm) and Bonakal (84.5 mm) both in Khammam. A few places under the GHMC limits received moderate rainfall.

Till 6 pm on Tuesday, many districts including Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Siddipet and Bhadradri-Kothagudem reported moderate rainfall while some areas in Hyderabad registered light rainfall. Madur in Vikarabad witnessed maximum rainfall of 69.8 mm till 6 pm. The IMD has issued flash flood risk report stating that due to occurrence of very heavy rainfall over Telangana, there is moderate to high risk of few watersheds overflowing in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Khammam, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts till 11.30 am on Wednesday.

Forecast suggests that heavy rainfall is likely to continue in many parts of the State in the next two days. In Hyderabad, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected.

A’bad’s projects brim with water after heavy rains

Heavy rains on Monday night in erstwhile Adilabad district and parts of Maharashtra bordering the district resulted in huge inflows into projects.

Especially in Nirmal district, the Godavari river is in full flow near the Basara temple and the Gadennavagu project and is getting inflows of 2,500 cusecs. One of the gates was opened and 1,000 cusecs of water was released downstream. Recently, from the Swarna and Gadennavagu projects, water was released to a few low-lying areas which got inundated, which caused major losses to the residents. To avoid a repeat of the same, officials and police personnel alerted people of such low-lying areas in the downstream of projects in Nirmal district.