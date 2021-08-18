Jeevan calls Revanth a broker and Bandi a joker

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Name-calling by politicians reached a new low on Tuesday, when TRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy described TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy as a “broker”, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay a “joker” and BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind a “loafer”.

Speaking to the media, he said that those who were issuing statements against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, come under these three categories.

He said that brokers, jokers and loafers, were talking against the Chief Minister as they had no political future and were scared because the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be implemented across the State. He dared the BJP and Congress-ruled States to implement Dalit Bandhu in their respective States.