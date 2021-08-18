STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Land rates soar in Boduppal, Medipally

Buyers are now opting to buy plots on outskirts of Hyderabad; Peerzadiguda also in high demand

Published: 18th August 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

land encroachment, land acquisition, land e auction

For representational purposes

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Open plots on the periphery of Hyderabad, which were earlier within the reach of the middle class, have become dearer these days. This trend is being noticed following the rise in stamp duty rates. The city’s expansion and improved road connectivity has also resulted in rise in land costs. Residential plots particularly in Medchal-Malkajgiri district have become costlier as prices have increased by five to 10 times since 2014.

City-based realtors say the market value has been increased by Rs 3,500 per square yard in Boduppal, Peerzadiguda and Medipally areas. Earlier, the registration charges for 200 square yards in these areas used to cost Rs 87,000. However, they increased to Rs 1,60,500 after new registration charges.According to the Telangana State Realtors Association (TSRA), in 2014, each square yard in Peerzadiguda was sold for Rs 5,000. Today, the minimum cost is Rs 45,000 per square yard. In the last six months alone, the price of the land has been hiked by Rs 15,000 per square yard, shooting up from Rs 30,000 to Rs 45,000 a square yard.

The boom in the realty sector is such that the lands in Ramanthapur have shot up by Rs 20,000 per square yard in the last seven months. In Pragathi Nagar of Ramanthapur, the prices which were Rs 80,000/square yard in January, 2021 have risen to Rs 1 lakh per yard. Similar was the case with Boduppal which witnessed land rates going from Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 per square yard during this period.

“In Habsiguda, a 200 square yard plot used to be available for Rs 70,000 six years back. However, the rates skyrocketed to Rs 2.20 crore in 2021 as each square yard is being sold for Rs 1.10 lakh. Uppal, which is now being hailed as the toast of East Hyderabad, has seen buyers purchasing the plots for Rs 70,000 a square yard, that too in interior areas,” says N Praveen, president of TSRA.

Last month, the market value of lands and the stamp duty rates were revised. Stamp duty rates were revised to 7.5 per cent from six per cent. Real estate experts say Hyderabad has inherent strengths when compared to other cities offering a decent lifestyle.  It offers good employment opportunities and people are keen to invest in buying homes here. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medipally Boduppal
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp