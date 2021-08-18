STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Techie who sexually abused friend’s child arrested

The accused was fleeing to the US when Emigration officials detained him on an Look out Circular (LOC) and alerted the Jubilee Hills police.

Published: 18th August 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old software professional accused of sexually assaulting his friend’s minor daughter and has been on the run, was finally caught at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The techie and his friend were accused of sexually abusing the latter’s minor children.

The accused was fleeing to the US when Emigration officials detained him on an Look out Circular (LOC) and alerted the Jubilee Hills police. The police officials flew to Delhi and brought him to Hyderabad on a transit warrant and sent him to judicial remand a couple of days ago.

He was aware of the case against him and to escape arrest, they said. Earlier in July, Jubilee Hills police registered a case against the father (44) of the children and his friend for sexually abusing the farmer’s daughter and son on multiple occasions. Their father had sexually abused both children and his friend had abused the girl in her father’s presence. 

Both committed the offence on several occasions prior to 2018, and they came to light when the children narrated the nightmare they had been through during a counselling session for them. The children’s father was arrested on July 26, while his friend was absconding since then. According to the police, the accused and his wife, who used to live in the US, came to India a couple of years prior to 2018 and were living in Jubilee Hills. After 2018, the couple separated and the children were living with their mother.

