Every acre in Sircilla will get water: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Pointing out that efforts are on to make Rajanna-Sircilla throb with agricultural activities, MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that every inch of arable land in the district will receive irrigation water as per the plans of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He was holding a review meeting with senior officials of the State Irrigation Department, district administration officials and legislators at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

“The CM has envisioned to provide water to as many acres as possible with the construction of new irrigation projects and also with the expansion of existing projects across the State. Though the officials concerned have already managed to increase the area of cultivable land in the district, with the arrival of KLIS water, they are going all out to increase it further,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao advised the authorities to draw micro-level plans to utilise available irrigation water effectively, so that it can be diverted to ponds and other small water bodies in the district. He has also advised the officials to seek suggestions from farmers and local people’s representatives.

After reviewing the progress of projects, the Minister sought details about various ongoing developmental programmes in the district from MLAs Ch Ramesh Babu, Rasamai Balakishan, Sunke Ravikumar and others. Asserting that the State government will provide them all necessary assistance to expedite developmental and welfare programmes in the district, Rama Rao directed the officials to focus on works that require immediate attention. He also directed the authorities to prepare a comprehensive report detailing ongoing irrigation works.