Farmer critically injured in bear attack in Telangana's Sircilla

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A farmer was critically injured after being attacked by a sloth bear at Degavath thanda in Rudrangi mandal, during the early hours of Wednesday, August 18, 2021. The farmer, Kansotu Gangadhar, had gone to search for two of his cows which were missing, when he was attacked. His family members said while searching for the cows, Gangadhar ventured close to the forest area, when a sloth bear suddenly appeared and attacked him. He suffered injuries on his head, face and hands from the attack.

When he screamed for help, locals who were in nearby fields rushed to the spot. They started making loud noises to drive the bear away, and the bear fled towards the forest area. Gangadhar, who was grievously injured, was rushed to a private hospital in Jagtial. Doctors at the hospital termed his condition to be critical.