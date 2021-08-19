STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR hatching plan to sell podu lands to corporates: Sharmila

YSRTP president YS Sharmila further stated that the TRS government purposefully deleted the Kastu column on Dharani applications to take back podu lands from tribals.

Published: 19th August 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Y S Sharmila

YS Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MULUGU:  YSRTP president YS Sharmila organised a Podu Yatra at Lingala village of  Tadvai mandal, on Wednesday. While addressing the gathering, Sharmila launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and alleged that the TRS supremo diluted the rights of tribals. She also said that KCR instigated forest officials to attack innocent tribals. She further alleged that the TRS government is planning to sell podu lands to corporate companies. 

Stating that during his regime, the then AP CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy had allowed about 3.31 lakh tribals to cultivate podu lands, Sharmila alleged that KCR is working at the behest of corporates. She further stated that the government purposefully deleted the Kastu column on Dharani applications to take back podu lands from tribals. 

YSRTP president YS Sharmila YS Sharmila Podu Yatra Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao TRS government Podu lands Telangana Dharani applications Kastu column
