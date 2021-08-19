KCR hatching plan to sell podu lands to corporates: Sharmila

By Express News Service

MULUGU: YSRTP president YS Sharmila organised a Podu Yatra at Lingala village of Tadvai mandal, on Wednesday. While addressing the gathering, Sharmila launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and alleged that the TRS supremo diluted the rights of tribals. She also said that KCR instigated forest officials to attack innocent tribals. She further alleged that the TRS government is planning to sell podu lands to corporate companies.

Stating that during his regime, the then AP CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy had allowed about 3.31 lakh tribals to cultivate podu lands, Sharmila alleged that KCR is working at the behest of corporates. She further stated that the government purposefully deleted the Kastu column on Dharani applications to take back podu lands from tribals.