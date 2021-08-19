Moving train hits woman in Telangana's Mahabubabad

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old woman was killed after a moving train hit her while trying to cross the railway tracks at Rampuram village of Garla mandal in Mahabubabad district on Wednesday. The deceased person has been identified as M Pichamma, a resident of the same village.

Speaking to Express, GRP Inspector Ch Parashuram said that the victim lived near the tracks and stepped out of her house to go to the local government hospital for a health checkup. While trying to cross the tracks, a moving train hit her, as a result of which Pichamma suffered severe head injured and died on the spot.