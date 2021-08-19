Parallel dam on Tungabhadra: Telangana may not object to Karnataka’s plan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government may not oppose Karnataka government’s plan to construct a parallel reservoir on Tungabhadra dam, but raise its concerns over a fair share of water in the river. Though Karnataka came up with the idea of constructing a parallel reservoir to the existing dam around seven years ago, the then Irrigation Minister, T Harish Rao initially opposed the plan without consulting the stakeholders. Later, the officials released that the proposed new barrage was in the jurisdiction of Karnataka and they could not prevent it from going ahead with the plan.

The Karnataka government came up with the proposal as the storage capacity of Tungabhadra dam was reduced from 130 tmcft to 100 tmcft due to sedimentation. Karnataka Irrigation Minister Govinda Karajola said on Tuesday that the parallel reservoir would be constructed in Navali village.

He said that a meeting of Chief Ministers of Karnataka, AP and Telangana would be convened to take the consent of AP and TS for the construction of the new dam. The existing Tungabhadra dam was constructed by Hyderabad State and Madras Presidency. However, Telangana was unable to realise its share of water in Tungabhadra river.

