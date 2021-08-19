SCs thank BJP leader Eatala Rajender for KCR's Dalit Bandhu project

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Two days after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao formally launched the Dalit Bandhu pilot project in Huzurabad, scores of SC families in the segment organised an Atmiya Sanmana Sabha under the aegis of Dalita Sangala Samakya Vedika in Jammikunta and extended their support to BJP leader Eatala Rajender, on Wednesday.

During the programme, several SC organisations vowed to support Rajender in the ensuing byelection.

Speaking on the occasion, former legislator Bodige Shobha stated that KCR decided to implement Dalit Bandhu only because Rajender resigned from the party. Thanking the SCs for their appreciation, Rajender pointed out that, at the end, people will only support those who fought for them.