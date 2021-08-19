Telangana HC Chief Justice Hima Kohli recommended for Supreme Court Judge appointment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hima Kohli, the first woman to become Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, has been recommended for appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court, by the collegium. Justice Kohli’s name was among eight High Court judges and one senior advocate PS Narasimha, a Telugu lawyer, who were recommended as judges of the Supreme Court, according to an official statement. Justice Kohli was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on January 7.

Prior to that, she served as a senior judge of the Delhi High Court. Born on September 2, 1959, in Delhi, Justice Kohli did her schooling from St Thomas School, New Delhi, and graduated in History, Hons, from St Stephen’s College, University of Delhi. She completed her post-graduation in History and thereafter, joined the LLB course at Campus Law College, University of Delhi.

She enrolled herself as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1984, the year she completed her law course. Apart from performing her official duties as a judge, she also took a keen interest in promoting mediation as an alternative dispute resolution forum, focused on the judiciary’s role in the preservation of environment, and on the role of family courts.