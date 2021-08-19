Telangana High Court directs government to upload government orders on website

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioned State Advocate General BS Prasad as to why the Government Orders (GOs) are not being uploaded on the website, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, directed the government to upload the GOs on the same day of their issuance.

During the course of hearing on a PIL filed by NGO, Watch Voice challenging the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Vasalamarri village of Turkapalli mandal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, Advocate General BS Prasad informed the Court that the Chief Minister floated the Dalit Bandhu scheme on March 17 in TS Legislative Assembly to empower the Scheduled Castes and this scheme will be extended to all the SC families.

The government had made an allocation of Rs1,000 crore for this scheme. Proper guidelines have been framed vide GO.No.6 dated, July 18, he said. P Shashi Kiran, counsel for the petitioner, informed the court that the GO to which the AG is referring to has not been uploaded on the government website due to which he is unaware of the guidelines framed as his main contention is that the government is disbursing Rs 10 lakh to each of the 76 Dalit families in Vasalamarri without framing guidelines.

The court then said that when the judges in the High Court can upload their orders on HC website within 24 hours, why can’t the government departments do the same and disposed of the petition.