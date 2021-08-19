STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Vax needed to enter cinemas? Telangana mulls ban on unvaccinated citizens from public places

Nearly 56 per cent of the eligible population in Telangana had already been vaccinated, with 1.23 crore citizens receiving at least one vaccine dose, out of the eligible population of 2.2 crore.

Published: 19th August 2021 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

A vaccine being loaded into a syringe

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government may consider introducing a rule that those who haven’t received a dose of any Covid vaccine will be banned from entering public places. The said announcement was made by Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao at a press conference, wherein he stated that this ban may encompass parks, clubs, pubs, hotels, eateries, schools and colleges.

“This is a good time to reopen institutions like schools and colleges as Covid-19 cases are under control and we have vaccinated several groups, including teachers and support staff. If anyone is left behind, we urge the administration to either get it done or to approach us. We are considering introducing a rule to allow only vaccinated teachers and staff in schools,” Dr Rao said. He stressed that the State’s R-value (a measure of rate of spread of infection) was 0.7 per cent, the Test Positivity Rate was 0.5 per cent and hospitalisation was less than 6 per cent, implying that the second wave was under control.

He urged the citizens of Telangana, to get vaccinated at the earliest, saying nearly 56 per cent of the eligible population in the State had already been vaccinated, with 1.23 crore citizens having received at least one dose of the vaccine, out of the eligible population of 2.2 crore.

“In Hyderabad, we have vaccinated more people than the estimated population of Hyderabad as per the Centre. Effectively, in Hyderabad, nearly 117 per cent people (100% accounting for the Centre’s estimate of the population) have taken at least one dose of the vaccine, showing encouraging signs of herd immunity.

In Medchal, 70 per cent of the people have been vaccinated while it is 88 per cent in Rangareddy,” he added. He further said that to speed up the vaccination drive, 80 more mobile vaccination vans would be added across the State to the existing fleet of 80 vans, which were added last week in the GHMC region. These vans, in a span of seven days, vaccinated 1.21 lakh individuals. “We have a lot of doses and there is no shortage. In fact, 90 per cent of the vaccinations are happening via government centres,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao Telangana vaccine Telangana movie theatre SOP mandate Telangana vaccine mandate
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp