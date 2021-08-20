Mulugu, Sircilla first in line for health profiling

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has picked Rajanna-Sircilla and Mulugu districts to kick-start the pilot run of its Health Profile Project. On Thursday, Ministers KT Rama Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod conducted a meeting with the officials concerned, after which it was announced that the project would soon begin in these two districts.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said that the Health Department officials would conduct a door-to-door survey to collect the details pertaining to the health of citizens in Sircilla and Mulugu districts. The focus would be on collecting records of BP and diabetes, and samples of urine and blood at the field level, which would be uploaded on an online platform created for this purpose, he said. If there is a need for additional details, citizens may be taken to the local Primary Healthcare Centres or Telangana Diagnostic Centres for further tests, the Minister added.“By analysing the health profile of citizens, we can identify district-specific seasonal and other diseases and initiate health measures accordingly,” said Rama Rao.

The Ministers discussed various measures for the implementation of the pilot project. The general consensus was that if a comprehensive health data of all the citizens of the State was available to the government, it would make it easier for the effective implementation of welfare programmes and schemes targeting specific conditions and diseases. “A health profile would help us provide essential health services to the people living in remote regions,” said Tribal Minister Satyavathi Rathod.Rama Rao, meanwhile, asked the officials concerned to study how countries like Estonia had taken up the process of recording a public health profile.