STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

September to witness COVID vaccine boost in Telangana

Those belonging to the “high risk, high exposure groups” would be due for their second shot within the next 30-40 days.

Published: 20th August 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

A vaccine being loaded into a syringe

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The upcoming two weeks in Telangana will witness a statewide increase in number of people receiving the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Those belonging to the “high risk, high exposure groups” would be due for their second shot within the next 30-40 days.

With this increase, the State will witness a huge impetus in the number of people receiving both shots of the vaccine as currently only 25- 30 per cent of the total population is vaccinated.

According to government estimates, nearly 2.20 crore individuals are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine, and of these, 1.34 crores received the first dose, and only 30 lakhs have received the second dose. This makes those fully vaccinated only 13.8 per cent of the total eligible population.  

TS records 409 cases of Covid, 3 deaths
Telangana conducted 88,308 tests and detected 409 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday. The State’s active case tally now stands at 6,865 with 453 individuals recovering from the virus. The highest number of infections, 71 cases, were reported in the GHMC limits. Three deaths were also reported on Thursday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana COVID vaccines COVID 19
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp