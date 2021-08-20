September to witness COVID vaccine boost in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The upcoming two weeks in Telangana will witness a statewide increase in number of people receiving the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Those belonging to the “high risk, high exposure groups” would be due for their second shot within the next 30-40 days.

With this increase, the State will witness a huge impetus in the number of people receiving both shots of the vaccine as currently only 25- 30 per cent of the total population is vaccinated.

According to government estimates, nearly 2.20 crore individuals are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine, and of these, 1.34 crores received the first dose, and only 30 lakhs have received the second dose. This makes those fully vaccinated only 13.8 per cent of the total eligible population.

TS records 409 cases of Covid, 3 deaths

Telangana conducted 88,308 tests and detected 409 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday. The State’s active case tally now stands at 6,865 with 453 individuals recovering from the virus. The highest number of infections, 71 cases, were reported in the GHMC limits. Three deaths were also reported on Thursday