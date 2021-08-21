26 Telugus among 250 waiting to be evacuated from Afghanistan

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 26 people from Telangana and AP are among the 250 Indians who are waiting anxiously to return home from Kabul. Ever since Taliban took over Afghanistan, they have been going through an agonising ordeal like many others, waiting for the first opportunity to get out of the country.

They have now been taken care of by the Indian Embassy in Kabul and efforts are on to evacuate them safely back to home. The State NRI cell which is busy collecting details of the Telugus stranded in Kabul, is hoping that all of them would be back home safe without any harm befalling them. The State Revenue Department is also working in coordination with the NRI cell and the External Affairs Ministry in Delhi to securing the lives of the Telugus stuck in Kabul.

Sources said that the Indian Embassy office has been shut after Taliban captured Kabul. Already some of the staff embers have been evacuated to India. The External Affairs Ministry too does not have much data either, except that about 250 Indians, including 26 Telugu people are now in Kabul waiting to catch the first plane out of the country.

An NRI cell official said: “The officials in the External Affairs Ministry informed us that as of now there are no flights out of Kabul as the airport has been shut down. The stranded Indians in Afghanistan are now in a temporary shelter.”

Revenue Department officials reaching out to families

The NRI cell officials have also started to get more details about the Telugu people in Afghanistan, including the companies where they are working.”With whatever details they now have, the Revenue Department officials in several districts of Telangana are trying to reach out to their families to collect more details about those who are in Kabul. “It would be a while before the stranded Indians could be evacuated as for that to happen, flight operations have to resume first at Kabul airport,” an NRI cell official said.