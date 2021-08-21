STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Demand for tribal university grows louder

Adivasi organisations to hold a massive protest in Adilabad dist headquarters on August 23 to mount pressure on government

Published: 21st August 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 07:45 AM

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: Though it has been seven years since the Central government gave a green signal to establish a tribal university in Telangana, quality education is still a distant dream for the marginalised communities in the State.

Sanctioned for Utnoor in Adilabad district first, soon after the Parliament passed the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, the State government decided to shift the varsity to Mulugu district in 2016, following political pressure.

Albeit various tribal and students’ unions condemned this move and agitated against it, the government never rolled back the decision. However, even after five years since these developments, the authorities concerned have not been able to commence any works yet.

In the meantime, the issue has once again become a hot topic in Adilabad after local BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao raised the matter during a meeting of the Tribal Advisory Committee, organised under the chairmanship of Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, in New Delhi on August 11.

During the meeting, Bapu Rao requested the Central government to establish a tribal university in the Agency area of Adilabad, pointing out that the district does not have a fully equipped varsity when compared to other districts in Telangana. 

In light of this recent development, Adivasis in the district have decided to organise a massive dharna in the district headquarters to mount pressure on the pink party government to establish a varsity in Utnoor.
It may be recalled that after the AP Reorganisation Act of 2014 came into force, the then Union government had sanctioned two tribal universities for the united State — one for Utnoor and the other one for Paderu in Andhra Pradesh.

It had also, back then itself, issued GOs to this regard, following which the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) identified 300 acres in Utnoor for the proposed varsity. However, the then State government soon shifted it to Mulugu, crushing the dreams of thousands of Adivasis in the district. At the same time, despite the relocation, the State government has still not been able to commence works for the tribal university.

Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samiti (Thuddum Debba) district president Godam Ganesh demanded that the government setup a tribal varsity in Utnoor itself, as per the AP Act. Adivasi organisations have reportedly decided to organise a protest here on August 23 raising the same demand, along with a request to implement Adivasi Bandhu scheme.

MP raises issue at high-level meeting

