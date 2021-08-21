Dengue, Covid-19 blend in patients worries doctors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A sharp rise in dengue cases is being reported in private hospitals across the city. Not only are these cases increasing by 40-50% as compared to the previous fortnight, cases of co-infection with Covid-19 and dengue fever attacking the body together has also come forward in private hospitals.

“The combination of the ongoing monsoon and poor sanitation is resulting in a rapid rise in the number of dengue cases in the city. We observed there is at least 40-50% rise in dengue cases in the last one week. Dengue-causing mosquitoes are active during late evenings and early mornings and people going on a walk during these times are potential victims along with those living in poor hygienic conditions,” says Dr Y Prashanth Chandra, an Internal Medicine Consultant at Gleneagles Global Hospitals.

At Yashoda Hospitals as well, a rise has been observed, along with cases of co-infection. “We have come across a few cases of dengue co-infection in the Covid-19 patients. Fortunately, the outcomes were favourable in the co-infected cases. We could manage them without much difficulty,” says Dr Monalisa Sahu, Consultant Infectious Diseases, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad.

Doctors say that taking a panel of diagnostic tests is of utmost importance to correctly identify the kind of fever affecting the body. At the same time, they doctors are also encouraging flu shots to rule out common colds and fevers. “One needs to keep in mind, the warning signs of severe dengue disease such as abdominal pains, persistent vomiting, mucosal bleed etc. Undergoing appropriate tests at the earliest to diagnose co-infection and initiate specific management can reduce mortality and morbidity,” adds Dr Sahu.

TS records 359 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

Telangana reported 359 cases of Covid-19 on Friday, with 73,899 tests having been conducted. The State’s active caseload is at 6,728 with 494 individuals reporting recovery. There were two deaths reported on Friday. The highest cases were reported in GHMC with 74 cases, followed by Karimnagar with 39 cases and 25 cases in Nalgonda