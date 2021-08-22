35 new earthquake observatories underway: Expert

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India is striving towards better detection of earthquake events and by the end of this year we can expect at least 35 new observatories to monitor earthquakes, said Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Earth Sciences during a virtual address on Saturday.

Jitendra was speaking at an event where scientists from across the world participated in the week-long Joint Scientific Assembly IAGA-IASPEI 2021 (International Association of Geomagnetism and Aeronomy - International Association of Seismology and Physics of the Earth’s Interior) to discuss the Earth’s changing magnetic waves. The programme IAGA- IASPEI is being hosted by an Asian country and National Geophysical Research Institute.