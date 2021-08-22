STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Beyond lingua franca: Telugu gains ground in Old City

 It was a rare instance when AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted in Telugu on May 30, urging Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao not to extend the lockdown in the State.

Published: 22nd August 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo | EPS)

By MD Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It was a rare instance when AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted in Telugu on May 30, urging Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao not to extend the lockdown in the State. Perhaps, the MP’s advisors suggested that using the regional language may strike a chord with the citizens. This development came months after Minister KT Rama Rao had, at the Legislative Council, urged AIMIM members to ‘occasionally speak in Telugu.'

For the past decade, Telugu is slowly being considered as an important language by residents of Old City to communicate with people beyond the area. Particularly after the emergence of Hyderabad as an IT hub, many BPOs are preferring job seekers to be proficient in Telugu, apart from in English and Hindi. As a result, job seeking youths in the city are approaching language experts to learn Telugu. Even those who have to communicate in Telugu during the course of their businesses are learning the language. “I am the in-charge of a canteen near IIIT Hyderabad in Gachibowli. I decided to learn Telugu to interact better with my customers,” says Syed Hamza, who resides in the Old City.

Similar is the case with Yakutpura resident Saleha Amtul Kareem, a social worker, who feels learning Telugu will help her interact with people without the need for any interpreter. “Apart from our work in the city, we have to visit the districts and also AP for our work. Hence, I decided to learn the language,” she said.

Telugu teacher Abdul Samad, who has adopted an unconventional approach to teach Telugu, says many people whose mother tongue is Urdu wish to learn Telugu, provided they learn from good teachers. “It is a well-known fact that students who pass in Maths and other subjects sometimes fail in Telugu in SSC. We have to make them understand that Telugu is one of the easiest languages and help them overcome a sort of phobia they appear to have developed for the language. When I started teaching over a decade ago, the SSC students appeared satisfied with getting just passing marks in Telugu. But with my teaching methodology, the students were able to score much better,” he says.

Samad, fondly called ‘Samad Sir - Telugu Master’ by his students, is the face of Telugu in the Old City. He has also helped Home Minister Mahmood Ali, besides some other politicians, master the language. “Any language is for communication. Learning it would help bridge the gap between people of different backgrounds,” says the teacher, who has continued teaching through the pandemic via online classes.

ONLINE  CLASSES FOR NRIS KEEN TO LEARN TELUGU
Feeling the pulse of the people, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, in collaboration with Telugu Islamic Publications (TIP), is occassionally conducting free Telugu classes online. “We began this year, and received a good response. Not only from those from the city, but people from abroad too are keen to learn Telugu,” said TIP’s Mohammed Mujahid

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi Telugu
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp