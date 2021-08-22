Errabelli Dayakar Rao hits out at Kishan Reddy, says BJP taking people for a ride to win elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Saturday hit out at Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Kishan Reddy asking him to explain the help extended by the Centre to Telangana in the past seven years.

Terming Kishan Reddy’s Jana Ashirwad Yatra as a failure, Dayakar Rao wondered why the Union Minister was not uttering a single word on the implementation of assurances given in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.Speaking to the media, Dayakar Rao alleged that Kishan Reddy hasn’t done anything for the State during the latter’s stint as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. The people of the State expressed their happiness over Kishan Reddy getting Cabinet rank and he should repay the faith of the residents and fulfil the promises, Dayakar Rao said.

The Panchayat Raj Minister, however, alleged that BJP had always hoodwinked the people with false assurances to get votes in elections. Kishan Reddy should be more polite and dignified in his speeches and substantiate his statements with statistics, Dayakar Rao suggested.

Countering the allegations of that family rule was prevalent in the State, Government Whip Balka Suman released a list of BJP leaders and their heirs in the saffron party. He alleged that as there was nothing to say against TRS, Kishan Reddy was only talking about the family of the CM. Suman said that the victory of TRS was certain in the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll. Suman wondered whether criminals like former Minister Eatala Rajender would be purified, if they joined the BJP.

TIT FOR TAT

