STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Errabelli Dayakar Rao hits out at Kishan Reddy, says BJP taking people for a ride to win elections

The Panchayat Raj Minister, however, alleged that BJP had always hoodwinked the people with false assurances to get votes in elections.

Published: 22nd August 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao passed a sexist remark in Telugu. (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  State Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Saturday hit out at Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Kishan Reddy asking him to explain the help extended by the Centre to Telangana in the past seven years.

Terming Kishan Reddy’s Jana Ashirwad Yatra as a failure, Dayakar Rao wondered why the Union Minister was not uttering a single word on the implementation of assurances given in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.Speaking to the media, Dayakar Rao alleged that Kishan Reddy hasn’t done anything for the State during the latter’s stint as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. The people of the State expressed their happiness over Kishan Reddy getting Cabinet rank and he should repay the faith of the residents and fulfil the promises, Dayakar Rao said.  

The Panchayat Raj Minister, however, alleged that BJP had always hoodwinked the people with false assurances to get votes in elections. Kishan Reddy should be more polite and dignified in his speeches and substantiate his statements with statistics, Dayakar Rao suggested.

Countering the allegations of that family rule was prevalent in the State, Government Whip Balka Suman released a list of BJP leaders and their heirs in the saffron party. He alleged that as there was nothing to say against TRS, Kishan Reddy was only talking about the family of the CM. Suman said that the victory of TRS was certain in the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll. Suman wondered whether criminals like former Minister Eatala Rajender would be purified, if they joined the BJP.

TIT FOR TAT
Countering the allegations of that family rule was prevalent in the State, Government Whip Balka Suman released a list of BJP leaders and their heirs in the saffron party

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Errabelli Dayakar Rao Kishan Reddy
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp