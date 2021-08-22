STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

‘Hail and board’ in city, but rural Telangana still struggles for RTC services

 The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation plans to increase its EPK (Earnings Per Km) by providing everyone the opportunity to ‘hail and board’ in urban centres.

Published: 22nd August 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Representation image for TSRTC

Representation image for TSRTC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation plans to increase its EPK (Earnings Per Km) by providing everyone the opportunity to ‘hail and board’ in urban centres. The corporation suffered huge losses during the two Covid-19 lockdowns and is slowly focusing on bouncing back. “Things have changed. Unlike in earlier days, we are now stopping if a prospective passenger is on the road and waving his hand at us. The focus is increasing EPK, which is picking up,” said a conductor of Uppal depot. 

However, these measures continue to serve the urban areas with rural Telangana still not receiving adequate services. For instance, Uddamarri village in Medchal-Malkajgiri district which had four services (211B and 211U) from Hakeempet depot (covering four to five villages) earlier, is now reduced to one service. “The Uddamarri village is close to the villages adopted by Chief Minister.

Those who were dependent on these buses are now forced to take share autos. Further these is no communication as when these will be restored,” said A Satti Reddy of Telangana Peda Prajala Sankshema Sangham, who represented the matter to V Venkateswarlu, ED, Greater Hyderabad Zone.

According to him, services at some other nearby villages are yet to be restored. These include Usharpally in Shamirpet mandal and Bandakadipally in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. Official sources at RTC said that officials will conduct a ‘route survey’ before deciding on restoring services.The failure of re-engaging the hired buses particularly to villages is taking toll on long-established patronage.

With pending dues to bus owners amounting to almost `80 crore, the management continues to avoid hired buses. “From 3,170 hired buses before lockdown, around 1,200 buses (mostly Palle Velugu) are yet to brought into service. Overall, some 8,500 buses are plying in the State,” added the official. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana State Road Transport Corporation TSRTC bus
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp