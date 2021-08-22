Misappropriation of funds pushed Telangana into debt: MP Dharmapuri Aravind hits out at KCR

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Hitting out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind, who belongs to the BJP, wondered why SC families hadn’t developed if Dalit Chaitanya Jyoti was started about 25 years ago in Siddipet.Speaking to the media in Huzurabad on Saturday, he claimed that the misappropriation of funds by TRS pushed the State into debt.

In the recent ‘Mood of Nation’ survey by India Today group, CM K Chandrashekar Rao didn’t even make it to the Top 10 list, Aravind pointed out. “The CM wanted to empower SC families, but K Chandrashekar Rao hasn’t given the CM post to the SC community as per his promise,” he added.

Comparing the Cabinet in the State Cabinet with the one in Centre, he pointed out that more persons from oppressed communities or minorities have found place in the Union Cabinet, but the State Cabinet has a preference for uppercaste members only.Aravind also questioned why the State government ignored STs and only extended a scheme for the SC community only.