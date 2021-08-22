Telangana: 49 eve-teasers caught, nine child marriages stopped by Rachakonda SHE Teams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda SHE Teams have apprehended 49 eve-teasers and prevented nine child marriages in the past eight weeks. The eve-teasers have been sent for a counselling session conducted by Rachakonda SHE teams, at the Commissioner Camp office, Alkapuri X roads, LB Nagar, along with their family members. They will receive professional counselling from Bhumika Women’s Collective (NGO).

After cases of voyeurism and harassment were registered in Chotuppal and LB Nagar police station respectively, the SHE Teams carried out decoy operations and caught seven men. The teams conducted operations on metro trains and fined eight men for entering the ladies compartment.