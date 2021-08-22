Telangana: Nurses may face music as dance video goes viral

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A dance video showing a nurse dancing gracefully to a folk song titled ‘Bullet Bandi’ has gone viral on social media in Telangana. However, the incident which took place at Thangallapalli Primary Health Centre in Rajanna-Sircilla district has drawn ire of higher officials. Taking a serious view of the matter, authorities have launched a probe into the matter.

The video which was shot on August 15, shows a nurse dancing to the folk song and other nurses are seen cheering her. The nurses in their defence said that they were in a joyous mood as it was Independence Day and it was like a cultural programme.

However, some nurses felt it would have been better had she danced outside the office. A similar incident happened about six days ago, it was recorded by the staffers, but no one posted it on social media. The fact that she danced inside the hospital premises is the bone of contention.

Some of the PHC staffers felt that someone might have got influenced by the viral video which was shot three days ago at a wedding in Mancherial and posted the video of the nurse dancing online. The Mancherial video shows a bride named Sai Sriya dancing to the ‘Bullet Bandi’ song at her wedding. It went viral on social media within hours and as many as 3 crore viewers watched it.