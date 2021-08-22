Two Maoists surrender before Bhadradri Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Two members of CPI (Maoist) surrendered before Bhadradri Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt on Saturday. According to the police, the Maoists — Bodika Bheemaiah, 34, a resident of Kamalapuram village in Cherla mandal and Gattupalli Suresh, 25, a resident of Kamalapuram in Cherla mandal — joined the party about six years ago. Initially, they worked as militia members for three years and were working as members in the Cherla mandal organisation squad for the remaining three years.

The SP said the two Maoists realised that the Maoist party isn’t doing anything for the poor, except extortion. In order to get a better life and join the mainstream, they surrendered, he added. Dutt informed that the police has reliable information that leaders of the CPI (Maoist) have been harassing women and children.