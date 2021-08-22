Unemployed youth to get YSR Telangana Party ticket in Huzurabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) announced that they would field around 100 to 200 unemployed youngsters in the upcoming Huzurabad byelection to exert pressure on the State government to release the long-pending employment notifications. Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao focused only on winning bypolls, YSRTP expressed that they would attract the attention of the nation by fielding unemployed youth against the ruling party.

Speaking to the media, YSRTP spokesperson Thudi Devender Reddy said that they would emulate the method of Nizamabad turmeric farmers during the last Lok Sabha elections. He said they would expose the TRS government through the ballot. YSRTP president YS Sharmila has been staging protests in support of unemployed youth by assuring them confidence through her weekly hunger strike.