Demand for Backward Class-E Muslims in OBC list grows louder

Presently, the community gets 4% quota in the State government jobs and colleges

Published: 23rd August 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

OBC

Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Intellectuals, professionals, and officials belonging to the Muslim community urged the State government to induct the Muslims under Backward Class-E category to the OBC list of the Central government. Members of the Muslim community held a meeting at the Urdu Bhavan in Karimnagar on Sunday. After the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme, the demand by the Muslim community has earned traction ahead of the Huzurabad bypoll. 

Presently, Muslims in BC-E category get 4 per cent reservations in jobs and admission to educational institutions funded by the State government. If they are inducted to the OBC list, they will be able to get 27 per cent reservations in Central government jobs and admissions into central universities.

After the meeting, Md Jameeluddin, Convenor of the Association, submitted a representation to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao through BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar. The stakeholders have requested the CM to direct all District Collectors to issue Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificates to the persons who are not covered under the Central OBC category list and extend the 10 per cent reservations in all government-funded educational institutions and also in appointments to the posts in services. 

Citing the Constitution (127th) Amendment Bill, 2021, Jameeluddin said that States are now empowered to include any caste in the Central OBC list and asked the CM to consider their demand. Earlier in 2019, an organisation seeking reservation for Muslims asked the National Commission for Backward Classes to include the 12 castes of Muslim Backward Classes listed under BC-E category in the Central list of OBCs. 

27% representation in central bodies
27% representation in central bodies

