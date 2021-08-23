Rains to lash Telangana for next three days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana witnessed moderate to heavy rain in Bhuvanagiri, Narayanpet, Medak and Siddipet areas on Sunday. Bhongir received the highest rainfall of 67 mm, followed by Damaragidda (65.8 mm) and Shankarampet (32.8 mm).

The IMD forecast shows that light to moderate rains are likely to occur in the State in next three days. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 30 degree Celsius to 33 degree Celsius while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 20 degree Celsius to 23 degree Celsius.

