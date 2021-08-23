Telangana: Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s yatra put off after Kalyan Singh’s demise

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s proposed ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’, which was scheduled to begin on August 24, has been postponed on account of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh’s demise.

The party is in mourning and will soon set a new date for the yatra. But sources say that it may begin on August 28. The BJP State unit is in the process of getting top leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda to attend the inaugural event at Bhagya Lakshmi temple in Charminar.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Sanjay Kumar cancelled all programmes, including Raksha Bandhan celebrations and the induction of an ex-army personnel into the party. The veteran returned after offering tributes to the departed leader at the party office. Recalling the contributions of Kalyan Singh, Sanjay Kumar said that he had renounced his CM post for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Will work to preserve Sanskrit: Kishan

Hyderabad: Hailing Sanskrit as ‘the mother of all languages’, Union Minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy, on Sunday, said that he would work with the Centre to preserve the language. Kishan was speaking at the launch of the book ‘Maghuni Upamalu’ written by JNU Professor Upendra Rao, on the occasion of Sanskrit Day celebrations organised by the Osmania University Surabharati Samiti. “Sanskrit has lost its prominence for a number of reasons. In the past, foreigners have been accused of suppressing the language. The language has been the subject of oppression since the Mughal period,” said the Union Minister