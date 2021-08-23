STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s yatra put off after Kalyan Singh’s demise

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Sanjay Kumar cancelled all programmes, including Raksha Bandhan celebrations and the induction of an ex-army personnel into the party.

Published: 23rd August 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the searches terming them undemocratic.

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the searches terming them undemocratic. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s proposed ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’, which was scheduled to begin on August 24, has been postponed on account of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh’s demise. 

The party is in mourning and will soon set a new date for the yatra. But sources say that it may begin on August 28. The BJP State unit is in the process of getting top leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda to attend the inaugural event at Bhagya Lakshmi temple in Charminar.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Sanjay Kumar cancelled all programmes, including Raksha Bandhan celebrations and the induction of an ex-army personnel into the party. The veteran returned after offering tributes to the departed leader at the party office. Recalling the contributions of Kalyan Singh, Sanjay Kumar said that he had renounced his CM post for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Will work to preserve Sanskrit: Kishan

Hyderabad: Hailing Sanskrit as ‘the mother of all languages’,  Union Minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy, on Sunday, said that he would work with the Centre to preserve the language. Kishan was speaking at the launch of the book ‘Maghuni Upamalu’ written by JNU Professor Upendra Rao, on the occasion of Sanskrit Day celebrations organised by the Osmania University Surabharati Samiti.   “Sanskrit has lost its prominence for a number of reasons. In the past, foreigners have been accused of suppressing the language. The language has been the subject of oppression since the Mughal period,” said the Union Minister

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar Kalyan Singh Kalyan Singh death
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp