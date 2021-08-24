27-year-old MTech student from University of Hyderabad hangs self

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old MTech student of University of Hyderabad (UoH), R Mounika, died by suicide on Monday evening. She was found hanging in her room in the university hostel. The reason behind the death is yet to be known, said police. Mounika, who hails from Tharupally village in Srirampur mandal of Peddapalli district, was pursuing an MTech in Nano Sciences at the university.

R Mounika

On Monday evening, other students in the hostel found her hanging from the ceiling in her room and alerted university authorities. She was brought down and rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Police said no suicide note was found in the room. The reason for the suicide is not yet known. Her mobile phone and call records will be analysed for clues. A case has been registered at Gachibowli police station and the body has been shifted for a postmortem.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.