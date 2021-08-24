STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

27-year-old MTech student from University of Hyderabad hangs self

A 27-year-old MTech student of University of Hyderabad (UoH), R Mounika, died by suicide on Monday evening.

Published: 24th August 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

hangs, suicide, death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old MTech student of University of Hyderabad (UoH), R Mounika, died by suicide on Monday evening. She was found hanging in her room in the university hostel. The reason behind the death is yet to be known, said police. Mounika, who hails from Tharupally village in Srirampur mandal of Peddapalli district, was pursuing an MTech in Nano Sciences at the university.

R Mounika

On Monday evening, other students in the hostel found her hanging from the ceiling in her room and alerted university authorities. She was brought down and rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Police said no suicide note was found in the room. The reason for the suicide is not yet known. Her mobile phone and call records will be analysed for clues. A case has been registered at Gachibowli police station and the body has been shifted for a postmortem.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana suicide case
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp