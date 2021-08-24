Balladeer Gaddar wants all cases withdrawn

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hoping to get all cases booked against him withdrawn, Balladeer Gaddar is seeking an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He met Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Monday and requested him to arrange an appointment with the Home Minister.

Speaking to Express, the 75-year-old said that many false cases have been filed against him in different States. “Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have withdrawn 20 to 25 cases after an inquiry as they couldn’t find any alleged theory of conspiracy. I am a poet and I have been expressing my political views within the framework of the Constitution,” Gaddar said.