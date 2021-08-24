BJP MLA to Telangana FM T Harish Rao: Why don’t you go to Bangladesh? 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitting out at Finance Minister T Harish Rao, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Monday advised him to go to Bangladesh to get a better picture of the country’s governance. He made these remarks after the Finance Minister drew a comparison between India and Bangladesh on GDP growth. He said that the Telangana government was showing a development index only by adding debts to then tune of crores of rupees to its per capita income.

Condemning the Minister’s India-Bangaldesh comparison, Raghunandhan Rao said, “The MLAs and Ministers, who are praising Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, should go to these countries to study their rule. We are ready to give you (Harish) a study tour in a special aeroplane,” Raghunandan Rao said.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader asked why the State government was delaying salaries of its employees if it was achieving economic growth. He said that a sarpanch had died by suicide in Rajannna-Sircilla district, as he fell into a debt trap after taking up development works using his own funds.

Questioning the State government over the non-implementation of its poll promises, the Dubbaka MLA asked, “Why is it that new pensions were not sanctioned for over a year? Why is the PRC not being implemented?”