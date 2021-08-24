STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre to provide free vaccine even to foreigners: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

 While addressing the media at Gandhi Hospital, the Union Minister said that the Centre has provided over 1.68 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and State currently has 13.18 lakh stock in store. 

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

Senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the Central government has decided to give free Covid-19 vaccination to the foreigners residing in India, even though they don’t have Aadhaar cards. While addressing the media at Gandhi Hospital, the Union Minister said that the Centre has provided over 1.68 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and State currently has 13.18 lakh stock in store. 

He added that he has sanctioned `2 crore from his MPLADS funds to construct permanent sheds outside 19 inoculation centres in his Parliamentary constituency.“Visited the Gandhi Hospital in #Secunderabad this morning and inspected the Oxygen plant installed under #PMCares & later visited the #Covid19 ward and interacted with the patients to instil confidence in them, and to reassure them that we shall overcome this pandemic, together,” said Reddy on Twitter. Kishan Reddy also took treatment at Gandhi Hospital for a minor injury that he sustained during Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

